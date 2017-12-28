Your Tahoe Weekend: New Year’s Eve weekend packed with events

Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.

1. SnowGlobe Music Festival

South Lake Tahoe welcomes the annual multi-stage, SnowGlobe music festival, which features multiple performers in an outdoor venue from Friday through Sunday.

Where: Lake Tahoe Community College | 1 College Way, South Lake Tahoe

When: Friday, Dec. 29 – Sunday, Dec. 31

Recommended Stories For You

Cost: Single and multi-day ticket packages available.

Online: http://www.snowglobemusicfestival.com

2. Merry Days & Holly Nights

Enjoy skiing events, children’s craft and game activities, live music and more events all weekend long. Holiday fireworks will be displayed nightly from the KT Base Bar.

Where: Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows | 1960 Squaw Valley Road, Olympic Valley

When: Friday, Dec. 29 – Sunday, Dec. 31

Cost: Free event

Online: http://www.squawalpine.com

3. Ozomatli

Don’t miss the high-energy live performance from Ozomatli on Friday night. Brass instruments, guitars, horns, percussion, rap and vocals bring their shows to life and get audience members on their feet.

Where: Crystal Bay Casino Crown Room | 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay

When: Friday, Dec. 29 | 9 p.m.

Cost: $25 in advance; $30 at the door + ticket fees

Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com

4. Truckee Free Holiday Shuttle

Take advantage of the complimentary shuttle through Truckee neighborhoods through Dec. 31. This is the second year the Town of Truckee in partnership with local businesses will offer the safe transport.

Where: Neighborhoods too and from downtown Truckee and Northstar

When: Friday, Dec. 29 – Sunday, Dec. 31 | 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.tahoetruckeetransit.com

5. Winter Wonderland Camp: Art & Silly Science

KidZone Museum is hosting their camp session 1, “Art & Silly Science,” which includes hands-on exploration in science, arts and crafts and museum play.

Where: KidZone Museum | 11711 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Friday, Dec. 29 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cost: Members: $128, Non-members: $160

Online: http://www.kidzonemuseum.org

6. Pine Needle Baskets

Head to Atelier in historic downtown Truckee to learn how to make beautiful baskets with long leaf pine needles. Students don’t need any experience as they will learn all of the steps and take home their completed basket.

Where: Atelier Truckee | 10128 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Saturday, Dec. 30 | Noon-4p.m.

Cost: $75

Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com

7. Electrify Rock ‘N Roll Burlesque Preview Event

Guests 21 and older can see three days of preview shows for the weekend event, featuring burlesque performance, live music and a journey through rock ‘n’ roll culture.

Where: Vinyl inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino | 50 US Highway 50, Stateline, Nev.

When: Thursday, Dec. 28 – Saturday, Dec. 30 | Doors: 8:30 p.m., Show: 9 p.m.

Cost: $20

Online: http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

8. Tahoe City Winter Sports Park Ice Rink

Family and friends can enjoy the beautiful winter weather in North Lake Tahoe from Tahoe City’s ice skating rink and winter sports park on the weekend.

Where: Tahoe City Golf Course | 251 North Lake Blvd., Tahoe City

When: Friday, Dec. 29 – Monday, Jan. 1 | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Cost: Lessons are available for additional price.

Online: http://www.wintersportspark.com

9. Champagne Brunch

Manzanita in The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, offers a weekly Sunday brunch featuring seasonally focused dishes, a carving station, salads, cheese, charcuterie, breakfast entrees, and beverages.

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe | 13031 Ritz Carlton Highlands Court, Truckee

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 | Noon-2:30 p.m.

Cost: Adults: $79; Children age 3-12: $25

Online: http://www.ritzcarlton.com

10. Holiday Pop-Up Dinner at Stella

Enjoy a masterfully crafted, multi-course dinner in celebration of the New Year showcasing a savory menu.

Where: Stella in the Cedar House Sport Hotel | 10918 Brockway Road, Truckee

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 | 6-9 p.m.

Cost: $97 per person plus tax & gratuity.

Online: http://www.bit.ly/2DIXYIQ

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.