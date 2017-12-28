Your Tahoe Weekend: New Year’s Eve weekend packed with events
December 28, 2017
Below are the Sierra Sun’s picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.
Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.
1. SnowGlobe Music Festival
South Lake Tahoe welcomes the annual multi-stage, SnowGlobe music festival, which features multiple performers in an outdoor venue from Friday through Sunday.
Where: Lake Tahoe Community College | 1 College Way, South Lake Tahoe
When: Friday, Dec. 29 – Sunday, Dec. 31
Recommended Stories For You
Cost: Single and multi-day ticket packages available.
Online: http://www.snowglobemusicfestival.com
2. Merry Days & Holly Nights
Enjoy skiing events, children’s craft and game activities, live music and more events all weekend long. Holiday fireworks will be displayed nightly from the KT Base Bar.
Where: Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows | 1960 Squaw Valley Road, Olympic Valley
When: Friday, Dec. 29 – Sunday, Dec. 31
Cost: Free event
Online: http://www.squawalpine.com
3. Ozomatli
Don’t miss the high-energy live performance from Ozomatli on Friday night. Brass instruments, guitars, horns, percussion, rap and vocals bring their shows to life and get audience members on their feet.
Where: Crystal Bay Casino Crown Room | 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay
When: Friday, Dec. 29 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $25 in advance; $30 at the door + ticket fees
Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com
4. Truckee Free Holiday Shuttle
Take advantage of the complimentary shuttle through Truckee neighborhoods through Dec. 31. This is the second year the Town of Truckee in partnership with local businesses will offer the safe transport.
Where: Neighborhoods too and from downtown Truckee and Northstar
When: Friday, Dec. 29 – Sunday, Dec. 31 | 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.tahoetruckeetransit.com
5. Winter Wonderland Camp: Art & Silly Science
KidZone Museum is hosting their camp session 1, “Art & Silly Science,” which includes hands-on exploration in science, arts and crafts and museum play.
Where: KidZone Museum | 11711 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
When: Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Friday, Dec. 29 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Cost: Members: $128, Non-members: $160
Online: http://www.kidzonemuseum.org
6. Pine Needle Baskets
Head to Atelier in historic downtown Truckee to learn how to make beautiful baskets with long leaf pine needles. Students don’t need any experience as they will learn all of the steps and take home their completed basket.
Where: Atelier Truckee | 10128 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
When: Saturday, Dec. 30 | Noon-4p.m.
Cost: $75
Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com
7. Electrify Rock ‘N Roll Burlesque Preview Event
Guests 21 and older can see three days of preview shows for the weekend event, featuring burlesque performance, live music and a journey through rock ‘n’ roll culture.
Where: Vinyl inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino | 50 US Highway 50, Stateline, Nev.
When: Thursday, Dec. 28 – Saturday, Dec. 30 | Doors: 8:30 p.m., Show: 9 p.m.
Cost: $20
Online: http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com
8. Tahoe City Winter Sports Park Ice Rink
Family and friends can enjoy the beautiful winter weather in North Lake Tahoe from Tahoe City’s ice skating rink and winter sports park on the weekend.
Where: Tahoe City Golf Course | 251 North Lake Blvd., Tahoe City
When: Friday, Dec. 29 – Monday, Jan. 1 | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Cost: Lessons are available for additional price.
Online: http://www.wintersportspark.com
9. Champagne Brunch
Manzanita in The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, offers a weekly Sunday brunch featuring seasonally focused dishes, a carving station, salads, cheese, charcuterie, breakfast entrees, and beverages.
Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe | 13031 Ritz Carlton Highlands Court, Truckee
When: Sunday, Dec. 31 | Noon-2:30 p.m.
Cost: Adults: $79; Children age 3-12: $25
Online: http://www.ritzcarlton.com
10. Holiday Pop-Up Dinner at Stella
Enjoy a masterfully crafted, multi-course dinner in celebration of the New Year showcasing a savory menu.
Where: Stella in the Cedar House Sport Hotel | 10918 Brockway Road, Truckee
When: Sunday, Dec. 31 | 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $97 per person plus tax & gratuity.
Online: http://www.bit.ly/2DIXYIQ
Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.