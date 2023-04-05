Youth curling program a success, more in works for later this year

Four high schoolers recently completed the five-week curling program.

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. — The inaugural high school curling program, hosted by Lake Tahoe Epic Curling, was recently completed and organizers are planning another session later this year.

Four brave students took on the Olympic sport of curling and completed the program, which gave them the chance to learn all of the essential skills of the game. The five-week program also included strategy pieces, fun activities, and of course some broom stacking (snack, drinks and socializing after games).

On the last day of class, the students took on the teachers, scoring the last point of the game with a great shot that finished right near the button.

With the success of this class, the curling club is planning to offer another high school session later this year, and also plans to roll out a youth program for younger kids.

For more information, contact Larry Sidney at 860-830-2726 or email info@tahoecurling.com .