Yummy Fixins: Delicious bread pudding (recipe)

Bread pudding is a staple dessert in my home state of Louisiana and one of my favorite treats. I have many memories enjoying bread pudding while growing up.

I love cooking personal dishes for my clients and friends, it's a great way to share a taste of the south.

This recipe is very simple and very versatile, so feel free to get creative.

You can add pecans, raisins or peaches to the bread mixture, and even a little bourbon or rum to the sauce. In addition to the caramel sauce, you can sprinkle the top with powdered sugar or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Most importantly, use stale bread for the recipe. You can use any type of stale bread you'd like: croissants, ciabatta, Hawaiian rolls or even hot dog buns.

Salted Caramel Bread Pudding

1 large French loaf, about 6-7 cups

6 eggs

1 ½ cup brown sugar

2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon sea salt

3 cups half and half (plus more if needed)

Caramel Sauce

½ cup butter

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon sea salt

Cut bread into 1 inch cubes, allow to stale overnight or bake in the oven at 275 degrees for 10 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Whisk eggs, brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla extract, salt, half and half in a large bowl to combine.

Add the bread cubes and toss gently to coat all the bread in the custard.

Pour the mixture into an oiled casserole dish.

Let it soak for at least 30 minutes. If there isn't a little liquid left after it soaks, add an additional cup of half and half, you want the bread to be soggy.

Toss the mixture before baking.

Cover with aluminum foil, sprayed with non-stick spray.

Bake for 45 minutes, covered.

Uncover and bake until set and light brown, another 15-20 minutes.

Remove from the oven and let cool for 15 minutes before cutting.

While the bread pudding is cooling make the caramel sauce; melt butter and brown sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat, mix well.

Stir in heavy cream and sea salt, whisk until smooth.

Bring to a light boil then simmer to thicken.

Cut bread pudding into squares, place on serving platter or individual plates.

Pour warm salted caramel over each square.

Serve warm and enjoy!

Chef Arica Davis is owner/operator of Yummy Fixins and Personal Chef Services. Visit http://www.yummyfixins.com to book your next dinner party.