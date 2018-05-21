Yummy Fixins: Korean beef soba noodles (recipe)

This gluten-free recipe is so tasty and good for you — containing protein and vegetables all in one dish.

There is some prep involved, but I promise you won't be disappointed.

Vegetarians can skip the beef or replace it with tofu. If you are using wooden skewers for the beef, make sure to soak them first so they don't burn on the grill. If you like more sauce on your noodles, double the ginger sesame sauce.

And as always, modify with more sugar if you like sweetness, or more chili paste and Sriracha if you like the heat.

Get creative to really make this dish your own!

Korean Beef Soba Noodles

Makes four to six servings

For the beef:

¼ cup tamari

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons sesame oil

2 teaspoons red chili paste or Sriracha (add more if you like heat)

1 ½ pound top sirloin or skirt steak, sliced thin

Whisk together the tamari, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil and chili paste in a large bowl. Marinate the steak in the mixture for 20 to 30 minutes at room temperature while you prepare the soba noodles.

Ginger sesame sauce:

½ cup tamari or soy sauce

2 tablespoons sesame oil

2 tablespoons honey or brown sugar

2 tablespoons white miso (optional)

2 tablespoons freshly grated ginger

1 tablespoons chili paste or Sriracha

Whisk together sauce ingredients in a small bowl until emulsified. Set aside.

For the soba noodles:

1 tablespoons olive oil

2 carrots, peeled & julienned

½ red bell pepper, julienned

1 small head bok choy, chopped

1 shallot, sliced thin

6 ounce shiitake mushrooms, rinsed & sliced

2 bunches of buckwheat soba noodles

1 cup frozen shelled, edamame

For garnish: sesame seeds & green onions

Prepare all of the vegetables. Bring a large pot of water to boil. Cook soba noodles according to package directions and add the edamame for last 3 minutes. Rinse with warm water; drain well and set aside.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Sauté carrots, bell pepper, shallot and shiitakes until softened. Add the ginger sesame sauce, soba noodles and edamame. Keep warm while you cook the beef.

Preheat the grill to medium high heat. Thread the meat onto the skewers. Grill for 3-6 minutes on each side, or until the meat is done to your liking. Remove from skewers and place on top of the soba noodles and vegetables and serve warm.

Garnish with sesame seeds and chopped green onions.

Chef Arica Davis is owner/operator of Yummy Fixins and Personal Chef Services. Visit http://www.yummyfixins.com to book your next dinner party.