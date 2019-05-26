Yummy Fixins: Marlette Blonde beer cheese soup (recipe)

Cooking with beer can bring out the richness in food, as is the case with this cheese soup.

Arica Davis / Yummy Fixins

Craft beer is exploding in popularity and it’s just as nice to cook with it as it is to drink it.

Plus, I find cooking with beer brings out the richness in food. For this recipe I’m using a local beer, one of my favorites from South Lake Brewing Company, their Marlette Blonde Ale. This beer is medium-bodied with a slightly sweet after taste, perfect for this recipe.

If you can’t get your hands on this beer, any ale should do the trick, just make sure it’s not hoppy or bitter. And not to worry, the alcohol evaporates when it cooks so this is a kid-friendly soup as well.

Marlette Blonde Ale Cheese Soup

Makes six servings

Ingredients

6 tablespoons salted butter, separated

1 red bell pepper

4 celery stalks

3 large carrots

1 small onion

2 jalapeños

½ cup flour (I used Bob’s Red Mill 1:1 Gluten Free Flour)

12 ounce South Tahoe Marlette Blonde Beer

3 cups chicken broth

2 cups heavy cream

8 ounce sharp cheddar cheese shredded

Finely dice the red bell pepper, celery, carrots, onion and jalapeños.

Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a large pot over medium heat.

Add the finely diced vegetables and cook for five minutes, or until softened.

Add the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter and the flour to the vegetables to make a roux.

Cook the mixture for five minutes, stirring frequently.

Pour in the beer, broth and heavy cream.

Bring to a light boil for five minutes, stirring frequently then reduce to a simmer.

Let the soup simmer for 10-20 minutes over medium low heat until thickened.

Stir in the cheese and keep stirring until it melts.

Keep warm until ready to serve.

Scoop soup into individual bowls and garnish with shaved jalapeños and shredded cheddar.

Enjoy!

Chef Arica Davis is owner/operator of Yummy Fixins and Personal Chef Services. Visit http://www.yummyfixins.com to book your next dinner party.