Yummy Fixins: Simple arugula salad (recipe)

I'm always looking for new salads to add to my menus. Most of the time they are loaded with fruits, vegetables and, of course, cheese.

This simple salad recipe is the perfect addition to just about any meal because it is so simple. I used Meyer lemons for this recipe but regular fresh lemons will do the trick, too.

It would even taste great topped with some grilled shrimp or chicken. I hope you like it!

Ingredients

Makes 2-4 servings.

4 cups baby arugula

½ cup Marcona almonds

½ shaved pecorino or parmesan cheese

Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons fresh Meyer lemon juice

2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Zest from 1 Meyer lemon

1 tablespoon sugar

¼ cup olive oil

Combine all vinaigrette ingredients, except the oil, in a blender or food processor. Pulse a few times to combine and then while the blender is running, slowly add the oil. Puree until it is well combined.

Taste and season as needed with salt and pepper. Add more sugar if needed and pulse again until combined.

Place the arugula into a mixing bowl and pour on desired amount of salad dressing. Use tongs to toss the salad.

Place on plates to serve and top with Marcona almonds and pecorino or parmesan cheese.

Enjoy!

Chef Arica Davis is owner/operator of Yummy Fixins and Personal Chef Services. Visit http://www.yummyfixins.com to book your next dinner party.