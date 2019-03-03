Yummy Fixins: Sun dried tomato and chicken pasta (recipe)

I came across the most amazing sun-dried cherry tomatoes at Trader Joe's. When I saw these lovely tomatoes the first thing that popped into my head was a creamy pasta sauce.

It's not the healthiest meal but it sure is yummy. These Trader Joe's cherry tomatoes are considered semi-dried tomatoes, marketed for an antipasto platter, but they work amazingly for pasta.

If you can't find these specific tomatoes you can use sun-dried tomatoes in oil, just make sure to drain most of the oil before using.

For this recipe I used chicken thighs but you can use chicken breast if that is your preference. I also prepared pasta from scratch, however, you can use just about any pasta you like.

I hope you enjoy.

Sun Dried Tomato & Chicken Pasta

Makes four servings

8 ounce pasta; fettuccine, pappardelle or penne

3 tablespoons olive oil, separated

1½ to 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken

Salt and pepper to taste

¾ cup sun-dried tomatoes

2 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup butter

¼ cup flour

1 cup chicken broth

2 cups heavy cream

Shaved parmesan, for garnish

Season the chicken with salt and pepper.

Heat the olive oil in a large, deep skillet.

Add the chicken to the skillet and cook for five minutes on one side. Flip the chicken thighs to the other side and cook for five more minutes, or until cooked through.

Place chicken on a cutting board to rest for five minutes. Slice chicken and set aside.

Use the same skillet to sauté the tomatoes and garlic for two to three minutes.

Make a béchamel by adding butter and flour to the sun-dried tomatoes and cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, for two to three minutes.

Pour in the broth and cream, whisk until smooth.

Taste for seasoning, add more salt and pepper as needed.

Bring to a light boil, and continue to stir periodically until the sauce has thickened, about five to seven minutes.

Return chicken to the sauce and mix well.

Reduce heat to low and cook the pasta according to instructions.

Drain pasta and place individual servings onto plates or one large serving bowl.

Top with sauce and garnish with shaved parmesan.

Chef Arica Davis is owner/operator of Yummy Fixins and Personal Chef Services. Visit http://www.yummyfixins.com to book your next dinner party.