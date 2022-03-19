Zephyr Cove Elementary accepting kindergarten registration

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Zephyr Cove Elementary School is registering kindergarten students for next year.

Nevada law says that a child must be 5 years old on, or before, the first day of school, which will be Aug. 22. Some exceptions may apply to students who have completed a pre-kindergarten program and will be the required age by Sept. 30.

To register, visit the Douglas County School District website at http://www.dcsd.k12.nv.us . Parents will be required to complete the child’s enrollment at the school they will be attending by providing an original birth certificate, complete and up to date immunization records as required by Nevada and proof of residency. A list of required immunizations can be found on the district website.

ZCES officials are asking families to register as soon as possible so the district can accurately gauge allocations needed for staff and budget.