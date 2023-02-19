Zephyr Cove elementary accepting new students for PK, kindergarten

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Registration is open for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students for the 2023-24 school year at Zephyr Cove Elementary School.

Space is limited for the PreK program and families interested should reach out for more details. Kindergartners need to be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 21, 2023.

Interested parents should call Jinny Suarez-Brychel at 775-588-4574 for more information or with any questions.

School tours are available upon request.

Email jsuarezb@dcsd.k12.nv.us to schedule a school tour.