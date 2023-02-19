Zephyr Cove elementary accepting new students for PK, kindergarten
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Registration is open for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students for the 2023-24 school year at Zephyr Cove Elementary School.
Space is limited for the PreK program and families interested should reach out for more details. Kindergartners need to be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 21, 2023.
Interested parents should call Jinny Suarez-Brychel at 775-588-4574 for more information or with any questions.
School tours are available upon request.
Email jsuarezb@dcsd.k12.nv.us to schedule a school tour.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.