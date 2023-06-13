Zephyr Cove Elementary Talent & Skills Performance returns

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The students at Zephyr Cove Elementary recently returned to a makeshift stage in the multi purpose room where they danced, sang and tumbled into hearts and the spotlight for the formerly annual Talent & Skills Performance.

Zephyr Cove Elementary does not have a proper stage, according to a statement released by the school.

“Transforming the room that is used as auditorium, gymnasium and cafeteria was no easy feat. [It was done] with items donated over 10 years ago including very old stage curtains, a large cable, and a sound system that somehow still works, the team of volunteers including musicians, parents of former students and school staff pulled off an incredible event,” the statement continued.

The performance is a school-wide and community event that brings everyone together to support the children who wish to demonstrate their talents and skills.

Former counselor and producer of the annual show, Jenay Aiksnoras, organized and managed the event from auditions, through practices and finally the show itself providing guidance and feedback for the students to help them prepare and feel confident standing on the stage.

“I miss supporting the students in our community and am glad to be able to be present in this way to help them,” Aisnoras said.

Principal Sean Ryan welcomed the community to the school and also asked that everyone pitch in to clean up after the event.

Rowan Beckwith delivered introductions with some humor sprinkled in, as the master of ceremonies.

As the first returning year of the Talent and Skills Performance there were no judges. Rather, the event was one of celebration and coming together.

Other volunteers included Ryan Cassidy, Xyla Cassidy, Geoff Valentine, Jade Valentine, Chrissy Silverman, Travis Silverman, Anna Silverman, Forest Silverman, Damon Kixmiller and Angela Wold.