Zephyr Cove Library to host Wellness Talk

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The Douglas County Public Library will be offering a Wellness Talk for adults with healthy tips for the holidays. Learn tips to not tip the scale whilst celebrating with family and friends this holiday season.

The session will be held from 5:30-6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.

To register for the session via Zoom, email DLTstaff@douglas.lib.nv.us . The Wellness Series will be led by Louise Whewell, a national board-certified health and wellness coach who also works at the Zephyr Cove Library.

The library is located at 233 Warrior Way. Parking is available in the upper and lower parking lots.

For more information, visit library.douglascountynv.gov or call 775-782-9841.