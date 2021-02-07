Zephyr Cove Library to open for browsing, checkout

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The Lake Tahoe branch of the Douglas County Public Library system will have expanded hours starting next week.

The Zephyr Cove Library, located at 233 Warrior Way, will be open for browsing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Bookmobile will resume operations on Friday, Feb. 12; routes and hours will be announced soon said a press release.

Library visitors will have access to the entire collection, with the exception of magazines and newspapers. The public computer stations will be available, with social distancing measures. The catalog computers will be accessible, and library staff will assist patrons with finding materials. The public copier and fax machine also will be available.

The library will continue with curbside pickup services during the same hours, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Library items can be requested in a variety of ways, including through the online catalog or by calling 775-588-6411 during hours of operation.

Patrons can also contact the library via email info@douglas.lib.nv.us to request items, get a library card, or ask questions about their accounts. Patrons are invited to take advantage of the library’s many electronic resources and downloadable content available at library.douglascountynv.gov.

All library events and programs will remain suspended until it is deemed safe to hold large gatherings. The library will continue to provide fun, interactive content on social media, including virtual storytime, reading challenges and virtual community read programs.