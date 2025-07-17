Zephyr Cove Resort awarded environmental designations from Leave No Trace, Keep Tahoe Blue

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. – Just before the Fourth of July and Zephyr Cove Resort’s annual cleanup, the resort received two environmental designations from Leave No Trace and Keep Tahoe Blue. Sasha Day, President & CEO of Aramark Destinations, said in a press release, “Zephyr Cove Resort’s recent designations and holiday cleanup efforts reflect the kind of leadership and community spirit that help keep Lake Tahoe clean and cherished by all who visit.”

Zephyr Cove Resort was awarded the Leave No Trace Gold Standard Hospitality Designation, a nationwide award given to organizations that exemplify best practices in outdoor ethics and environmental education. They also received the Tahoe Blue Beach Member Designation, which is part of a program to improve beach management in Tahoe through education, engineering and enforcement.

The two designations are awarded to beaches and hospitality destinations that prioritize environmental stewardship through education, reducing pollution and fostering an environmentally friendly mindset among its staff and visitors. Both designations were created in 2024, with Zephyr Cove netting Keep Tahoe Blue’s Blue Beach designation two years in a row.

Leave No Trace’s senior manager of education programs, Erin Collier, spoke to the Tribune about the award. The Gold Standard Designation was started in 2016 to recognize parks and other protected sites, but was expanded last year to include hospitality sites.

Collier said that people are less likely to encounter environmental education at park sites with rangers or scientists if they’re not inclined to seek those experiences out. Rather, many visitors to environmentally sensitive sites like Lake Tahoe would run into hospitality or tourism-based staff. “We wanted to give a framework for these other places through designations and give more tools and opportunities for growth.”

Zephyr Cove Resort was particularly recognized because they have had massive on-the-ground ambassadorship for environmental work, like the post-Independence Day cleanup efforts through Keep Tahoe Blue. They also have holistic implementation of the Leave No Trace environmental education for guests and visitors, even incorporating it into their kids’ menu. Lastly, the site is also bear-specific in its education, which Collier said was important for the region.

“More people than ever are getting outdoors and it’s important to get that education effort out there, which we see with Zephyr Cove,” said Collier. The resort will need to update Leave No Trace on its benchmarks for the designation on an annual basis, then will need to reapply for its designation every five years.

“Our Tahoe Blue Beach program is about raising the bar for beach management in the Basin,” said Marilee Movius, Keep Tahoe Blue’s sustainable recreation manager. “Aramark and their staff at Zephyr Cove have shown a commitment to do just that. This recognition acknowledges their dedication to help protect this special place for all to enjoy.” Zephyr Cove Resort has participated in major cleanups and has also educated its staff and visitors alike on specific protections for the lake.

“Our team is deeply dedicated to protecting Lake Tahoe’s natural beauty while creating memorable experiences for our guests,” said Kevin Schiesz, Tahoe District Manager for Aramark Destinations, in a press release. “These continued efforts are a testament to what’s possible when community, innovation, and environmental responsibility come together.”

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.