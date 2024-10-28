Zephyr Cove Resort to host Community Day
ZEPHYR COVER, Nev. – The historic Zephyr Cove Resort on Lake Tahoe welcomes neighbors for an afternoon of free activities, food, and fun.
Attendees will enjoy live music, Tahoe-themed photography, and complimentary culinary and cocktail samples from Zephyr Cove Restaurant.
Highlights include an environmental sustainability demonstration supported by Keep Tahoe Blue, a raffle with prizes for a scenic cruise or Lake Tahoe Adventures tour, and activities for children. The event is an open house, encouraging the community to explore the docked M.S. Dixie II and Tahoe Paradise ships while enjoying refreshments and interacting with the Lake Tahoe community.
Kevin Schiesz, Tahoe District Manager at Aramark Destinations, will be available to speak with the media at all events.
The event will be held Tuesday, October 29, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Zephyr Cove Resort & Marina, 760 Hwy 50, Zephyr Cove, NV 89448
