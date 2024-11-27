Zephyr Cove Ski Club’s return after pandemic hiatus

STATELINE, Nev. – The Zephyr Cove Ski Club was nearing its 60 plus year milestone in 2021 when the pandemic forced the organization to pause its program. Now, after four seasons, the historic ski club is rebuilding and gearing up for its first season back.

Over the decades, the nonprofit organization has made skiing and snowboarding more affordable and accessible to Tahoe’s youth. It started over 60 years ago with the establishment of Whittell High School and has seen generations of skiers go through the program.

Sally O’Brien, who’s been involved with the club in many aspects since 1998, has witnessed the club’s positive impact on her daughter, Holly O’Brien, and the numerous doors the club opened for her. After the club, Holly joined competitive and high school teams, eventually attending the University of Nevada, Reno on a full ride scholarship to ski. Her training took her around the world traveling. She’s now an active participate in boosters raising money for the university’s new ski team.

“… and it all started with Zephyr cove ski club,” Sally says.

It was generosity that kept the club going all those years, running off grant funding, parent volunteers and participation, as well as deeply discounted or donated lift tickets and lessons.

As it undergoes the process of getting re-established, the club is looking for more volunteers, chaperones, equipment drivers, ski buddies, lodge parents and board members to again build the foundation of volunteers that kept it going for so long.

The 2025 club season starts January 11, and will meet every Saturday for six weeks through March 1 at Heavenly.

The fee for ages 7-12 is $200 and $275 for those 13-17. The six weeks includes three days of lessons and three free ride days.

Registration is taking place December 4-5, from 6-8 p.m. at the Kahle County Community Center.

For questions or to volunteer, contact Todd Poth, (702) 480-4082 or topoth@gmail.com .