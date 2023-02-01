Zephyr Cove thief receives up to 4 years in prison

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — A man who claimed he stole packages to feed his fentanyl addiction was sentenced to 19-48 months in prison Monday in Douglas County Court.

Jordan Michael Keeney, 35, stole four packages from a residence in Zephyr Cove in August 2021.

According to court documents, the Ring doorbell camera caught footage of Keeney and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested in November 2022 in El Dorado County after he had stolen a vehicle. During the arrest, Keeney provided authorities with false identification.

According to defense attorney, Keeney was stealing to feed his fentanyl addiction, and was seeking probation and a chance to get sober.

“I have never sought treatment before and it seems I have everything I need to achieve it,” said Keeney.

Prosecutors said Keeney has similar convictions that date back as far as 2016, including two felonies and a gross misdemeanor and failing to comply with drug court, which does not make him a good candidate for probation in this case.

He was required to pay restitution in the amount of $1,884.19. He was given credit for 79 days. On count two of providing false identification, he was sentenced to 77 days in jail which is to run concurrent with count one.