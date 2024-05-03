Zephyr Point Presbyterian Conference Center celebrates centennial anniversary

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. – Amidst the dense tree-lined shores of Lake Tahoe’s East Shore is Zephyr Point Presbyterian Conference Center, a modern camp and conference center with various housing options that can accommodate visitors to the area and local community members alike.

Originally founded in 1924, Zephyr Point has been a center for excellence that proactively works to cultivate spiritual growth, recreation, and learning in an inclusive environment of natural beauty, hospitality, and peace. This upcoming summer season, Zephyr Point is eager to be celebrating their centennial anniversary, marking a century of history in the Lake Tahoe community.

Dobbins Hall in mid-1920’s. Provided /Zephyr Point Presbyterian Conference Center

Since 1924, Zephyr Point Presbyterian Conference Center has provided rest, rejuvenation, and recreation for thousands. From humble beginnings when guests would camp in tents on the rugged lakeside, to the modernized development of the area with various housing options available, the organization has consistently advocated to spread their mission.

“In 1924, some Presbyterian clergy held a youth conference, they were worried about the state of their youth during the Roaring ’20’s, and so they found a spot where they could hold their first youth conference, and that led to purchasing the property in 1925,” Dick Young, Executive Director for Zephyr Point said. “Zephyr Point has officially been in operation now for 100 years, celebrating our centennial.”

As a faith-based camp and conference center, Zephyr Point is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church USA, also known as PCUSA, the largest Presbyterian denomination in the country. Also a nonprofit organization in the Lake Tahoe community, Zephyr Point has a board of directors that proactively assist in shaping the organization’s mission.

“Zephyr Point has changed a lot over the years,” Young said. “The first 50 years it was primarily conferences that were held over the summer, and there were individual cabins located on the property that were owned by individual families on leased property. So that was the focus of the first 70 years. About 30 years ago, they built the first conference center, and then 20 years ago, they built a second conference center, now providing Zephyr Point with two conference center spaces today.”

Dobbins Hall today. Provided /Zephyr Point Presbyterian Conference Center

Young continued, stating that with two conference center spaces on the property, it ultimately changed the focus of what Zephyr Point does.

“We have a very expansive and inclusive mission of inviting all to come and experience God through education, exploration, and inspiration,” Young said. “We host a lot of different groups, some churches, other nonprofits, and some business groups. We try to provide folks something

different than they’d get during their typical stay in Lake Tahoe, and something that’s accessible and a piece of classic Tahoe.”

Encompassing 24 acres of land and a half a mile of shoreline, Zephyr Point is an invaluable organization in the Lake Tahoe community. Along with their conference space, the organization hosts inclusive retreats as well as provides some of their own organization programming, including music and art conferences, as well as an annual justice conference, being a pivotal resource for Lake Tahoe community members to get further involved.

“Complementing our year-round programs, Zephyr Point [also] hosts a youth program during the summer season,” Young said. “Our summer day camp is primarily for local families, it’s an eight-week program for children to come attend onsite at Zephyr Point, kids are here all day from 8 am to 4 pm through the summer season. This program offers that traditional summer camp experience for kids.”

Some activities that are available at Zephyr Point’s summer day camp for children include swimming, kayaking, canoeing, archery, and more.

With year-round and seasonal programs available at Zephyr Point, the organization also offers community-based events throughout the year. Most recently, Zephyr Point hosted their annual community Easter service, concluding with an Easter egg hunt around the property for children, and each autumn, the organization hosts their annual Halloween party, complete with a haunted house and activities for the whole family.

Day camp by the water. Provided /Zephyr Point Presbyterian Conference Center

Between the two conference center spaces on the property, there are over 120 hotel-style rooms with various meeting spaces available at Zephyr Point. Additionally, there are also 45 fully-operational cabins remaining on the organization’s property that can be rented to individuals, families, and small groups.

“All of the cabins have fully accessible kitchens and each cabin varies in capacity from two to 16 visitors,” Young said. “We are an affordable option for folks who want to stay in the Tahoe Basin, within a welcoming atmosphere that we work to maintain for the community. Because we are a shared-use facility, a lot of groups end up interacting while they’re here, creating a sense of community relationship that people seem to appreciate.”

As Young reflects on the amenities and guest experience, he emphasizes the organization’s commitment to ensuring the longevity of Zephyr Point for generations to come.

“I stepped in as Executive Director in spring of 2020,” Young said. “The pandemic was tough, but I believe we are thriving once again. I really see my role as ensuring that Zephyr Point is here for another 100 years. Part of what that role requires is overseeing infrastructure.”

Young continued, stating that buildings onsite at Zephyr Point and the requirements from the TRPA that the organization is required to meet are consistently being worked to be met.

“We want to be good stewards of this property,” Young said. “Lake Tahoe is a special place. We want to make sure we are doing our part to maintain the ecosystem of this environment, the clarity of the lake itself, and everything that’s involved with doing good for the community’s environment. We take the education piece of our mission very seriously, we are always looking for ways to live in to that part of how do we become more aware of what we do on the lake, how it affects the lake, and how we can help inform our guests and others about the responsibility we have as people occupying space here in the Lake Tahoe Basin.”

Looking forward into the next century, Young and Zephyr Point staff are eager to continue to be rooted within the Lake Tahoe community, and be a viable resource for all who visit.

“We want to be an integral part of the community, and so we’re looking at expanding some of our programs for youth and families,” Young said. “We’ve discussed a regular after-school program for children. We know that there are needs for an after-school program in the community, so we’re looking at how we can be part of the solution.”

In addition to the potential of offering an after-school program, Zephyr Point is also working towards developing a relationship with the Washoe Tribe.

“We want to collaborate with the Washoe Tribe, we know there’s a desire in the Washoe Tribe to get re-connected with the lake,” Young said. “The Washoe were driven out of the Tahoe Basin at one point in history, so that’s another emphasis in the coming years is being a part of that solution and getting them access to the lake, which is the center of their culture and spirituality.”

Celebrating Zephyr Point’s 100th year, the organization is a pivotal resource for community members and visitors to get informed, enjoy, and celebrate Lake Tahoe.

“We want people to know we are here and have resources to offer,” Young said. “There are folks I’ve spoken with who have lived in Lake Tahoe for 30 years and had no idea we even exist. We plan to fix that. We are available here for our community as a quiet place that can offer a piece of Old Tahoe with modern amenities.”

Zephyr Point Presbyterian Conference Center is open daily throughout the year for activities, conferences, programs, special events, lodging, and more. Zephyr Point is located at 660 Highway 50 Zephyr Cove, Nev. 89448.

For more information on Zephyr Point, visit zephyrpoint.org or call 775-588-6759.