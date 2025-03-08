Liquidating our public lands will destroy the very fabric of Lake Tahoe (Opinion)

I know I said no more political writings because I was worried they are tacky. But I feel like that maybe holds true in ‘normal’ times. However this is no longer opinion and it is no longer political. It is an upside down flag.

It is a matter of saving the very fabric of Lake Tahoe and that’s just coming way too close to home for me I’m sorry, so now the gloves are coming off.

It’s very close to home for all of us, so please listen.

“The secretaries of the treasury and interior have stated clearly that public lands would be monetized—including selling out and selling off to the highest bidder—to raise substantial new revenue.”

America is NOT FOR SALE. He wants to run our country like a business and liquidate our Lands and sell off everything like assets. And we all know his history with running businesses. Public lands should remain in the public’s hands. I don’t trust him with being smart enough to run a business. He is going to run it into the ground and our children will never be able to recover from this.

Here is a source that shows it would have extremely poor support from all sides of the spectrum both red or blue.

“Voters from all political ideologies are united in support of public land conservation in the West.”

https://www.cpr.org/2025/02/20/conservation-in-the-west-poll-results-trump-supporters-public-lands

Do you think something like this will end well? Maybe if it were a savvy business person at the healm with a flawless resume. But he’s shown how his instincts in business always end up. This would be a complete disaster. Again it is a fossil fuel agenda. If you have children or they have children there will be nothing left of our public lands if we do not preserve them like precious gems. This trajectory of liquidating our public lands would mean disaster in the long term (or probably shorter than that) for everything that makes Tahoe magical.

Or if you do not care about the magic personally, it will directly impact the local economy that depends on the magic to attract our visitors.

CALL TO ACTION: If you do not live in Tahoe, Dial 202-335-3121 Tell them you vehemently oppose the liquidation of public lands and this beautiful country is NOT FOR SALE and public lands belong in public hands!!!!

If you are in Tahoe please call Kevin Kiley directly (202) 225-2523 this plan will directly impact our entire district.

If you at one point supported Trump or voted for him please know you have the MOST POWER in stopping this. Your one call is seriously worth more than 20 of mine.

“Representative Kiley, I was once a supporter and I voted for President Trump but this time he has gone too far, he is not delivering on his promises to me, he is not delivering on his promise to lower gas and grocery prices and decrease the deficit, these were promises he made, he said he would deliver on Day 1, and they are the reasons that I voted for him. And this time he has gone too far, our public lands belong to us ALL and not just to the highest bidder, our great Nation is not for sale and he needs to be removed, Kevin Kiley please voice to remove him on behalf of all red and blue citizens alike before he runs this beautiful Nation of ours into the ground like one of his bankrupt businesses. Please tell Congress to remove him before we no longer have the right to vote at all for another republican president, and our children will be left with this mess and unable to recover.”

If you live in Tahoe, call Representative Kevin Kiley directly. He is not speaking up in Congress because he thinks Trump supporters still support him. Please make it known to him that you do not anymore. If red and blue flood the phones together united as one nation he will listen. He has to. That is his job, and this is how democracy works. 🗽 Your call is more powerful than you know. The phone call is anonymous, you can make it from the privacy of your own home and no one has to know and you don’t have to tell your family or your parents or a single soul. Honestly, you are entitled to be outraged when Tahoe’s national forest lands gets sold off to the highest bidder/developer or fossil fuel lobbyist. Or he sells off Yellowstone. Or Yosemite. Or the Grand Canyon.

We are not sellouts.. We will NOT SELL OUT.

Keep the resistance on this and hold the line until they break.

Please stop this. It’s one phone call today (and tomorrow) to save these precious lands for our children and their children to enjoy and then there is the wildlife, the animals and the plants and the beautiful black bears and birds and our clean sparkling pristine Tahoe water and healthy ecosystems, everything that does not involve human life..

Rep. Kevin Kiley

(202) 225-2523

If we flood the phones both red and blue, he has no choice but to speak up in Congress. It is the job he was elected to do. He will speak up for our district if we unite as one massive force to save Lake Tahoe for us and for our children.

Your kids are going to ask you one day (and your grandchildren for sure) when they are no longer able to vote.. or when they learn in school about the times we were able to vote..

“How did this happen? How did you guys let this happen?? Where were you mom? What did you even do dad?” And you will be able to tell them about this phone call. You will be able to tell them that you once supported him under false pretense. You will be able to look them in the eye and say that you did your best to make it right for them.

I’m just having so much anxiety about this one. It feels like the same urgency as Caldor to me. We need to hold the line, united as one community and as one District. Flood Kevin Kiley from all angles (make sure he knows you voted red) so he has no excuse but to speak for us and represent the entire Tahoe community on the Congress floor.