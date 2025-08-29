Rising bear and human conflicts in communities like South Lake Tahoe require thoughtful, collaborative solutions, not hostility (Opinion)

Recently, a black bear involved in at least 12 home invasions broke into an unoccupied home on Butler Avenue, ignited the gas stove, and risked causing a catastrophic fire. CDFW scientific staff, armed only with a paintball marker for bear hazing, acted quickly and called 911. They stayed on site to prevent the bear from re-entering and monitored the sow and cub. During the response, an agitated, hostile crowd interfered, forcing police to escort staff to safety. This incident highlights the dangers when bears lose fear of humans and when interference disrupts CDFW’s work, worsening human-wildlife conflicts.

California hosts over 60,000 bears, with most living in their natural habitat. Few bears enter human communities, but these encounters are increasing. CDFW prioritizes non-lethal methods to keep bears wild, including year-round public education through the Tahoe Interagency Bear Team (TIBT) and the Trap-Tag-Haze program. In these programs, staff safely capture bears in developed areas, collect DNA, relocate them to wild habitat, and haze them to discourage return. These efforts help bears maintain their natural wariness of humans. When public safety is at risk, the department euthanizes bears only as a last resort. To avoid this, the public must eliminate attractants, avoid interacting with bears, and allow wildlife management to proceed without interference.

Some groups encourage people to “witness” CDFW operations, leading people to harass and threaten staff. This behavior endangers the public and staff, stresses wildlife, and causes bears to act unpredictably—often worsening outcomes for the animals.

We urge everyone to secure food and trash in bear-resistant containers, manage outdoor attractants, and respect CDFW’s work. Cooperation ensures safe, effective wildlife management.

Together, we can keep bears wild and communities safe.