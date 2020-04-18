Health Tahoe: 7 natural ways to boost your immune system

Dr. Wes Irwin

Right now you are probably wondering: will I get COVID-19? How do I make sure I don’t get it and spread it to my loved ones?

Not surprisingly, being healthy involves making sure your immune system stays resilient and strong. You probably won’t find much Emergen-C or Airborne on the shelf these days. However, there are plenty of natural ways to boost your immune system. Exercise daily! Studies show 3-5 days a week of moderate exercise will improve your immune system, boost your mood, and improve your overall health. Exercise can help flush out bacteria from your body and reduce your chance of contracting any type of virus.

Drink lemon or ginger tea. Ginger has been said to boost metabolism and satiate feelings of hunger. It also improves cognitive function and mood while boosting the immune system.

Lemons have plenty of vitamin C and flavonoids, which are a powerful antioxidant. Antioxidants have been shown to remove damaging cells from the body.

Take turmeric. Tumeric is an anti-inflammatory and can help with fighting diseases. Long-term inflammation can become a major problem when it attacks your body’s own tissues. Chronic inflammation is often seen in heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s and many others.

Take elderberry. Elderberry has consistently proved itself in studies as an antiviral supplement. In group research, those who took elderberry saw a shortened duration in cold symptoms.

Eat whole, nutrient-dense foods. Whole, nutrient-dense foods give you the proper fuel and nutrients your body needs to fight bacteria and infections. Feed your body a moderate amount of vegetables, fruits, protein, and fats.

Reduce sugar intake. Consuming too much sugar can affect the cells in your immune system, as it can change the way your white blood cells attack bacteria.

While nutrient-dense foods can increase your ability to fight infections, sugar does the opposite. With zero nutritious quality, sugar usually causes inflammation in the body.IV hydration therapy. IV hydration therapy is an effective vitamin treatment that infuses nutrients directly into the bloodstream.

Vitamins, nutrients and minerals are received by your body immediately. IV hydration therapy provides the following benefits: increased energy levels, promoting healthier skin, boosting immune system, balancing hormones and even relieving stress.

IV drips can be customized based on the unique needs of the client — whatever your symptoms or health goals, an IV hydration infusion could help you reach them.

We have the following IV hydration vitamins and minerals available to help promote wellness and strengthen your immune system:

Vitamin A, Vitamin B Complex (B1-3, B5-6, B7, B9, B12), Vitamins C, D, E and K, magnesium;

Trace elements: chromium, selenium, manganese, copper and Zinc. If you want to boost your immune system with IV hydration therapy, schedule an appointment at Tahoe Ketamine.

Our office is following all safety protocols in sanitizing treatment rooms between patient visits and scheduling appointments so that patient interaction is minimized.

We want to keep you healthy during this critical time.

