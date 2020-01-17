Adult Race League begins Friday at Heavenly

Whittell's Justin Smith negotiates a slalom gate.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Adult Race League at Heavenly Mountain Resort is scheduled to get underway this week.

The Friday night races under the lights starts Friday, Jan. 17, on the World Cup run at the California Lodge.

The league is for skiers and snowboarders 21 and over and of all abilities.

Individuals can sign up along with teams.

Racing starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m.

The cost is $145 for the full series.

To register, visit the California Lodge Pass Office at 3860 Saddle Rd., South Lake Tahoe.

For more information on the race, call 530-542-5117 or visit http://www.skiheavenly.com.