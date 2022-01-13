Bone Thugs-n-Harmony with Too Short at Bally’s this weekend
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – This weekend, music legends Bone Thugs-n-Harmony with Too Short and DJ Shortcut will be performing at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 at Bally’s Lake Tahoe.
“With fantastic snow conditions on the mountains and clear roads for travel, the show on Saturday followed by the Official After Party at Opal Nightclub will be the perfect addition to an action-packed weekend,” said Bally’s Director of Marketing and Entertainment Marimille Dacia.
The show will be presented by Late-Nite Productions and tickets are still on sale currently for the 21+ event. Tickets purchased in advanced begin at $34.95 (plus taxes/fees) both online and at the Bally’s Box Office.
The event comes as a surge of COVID has taken the entire country, including in South Lake Tahoe, which has seen over 128 cases of the virus in the area. Dacia is confident in Bally’s operations moving forward to keep guests safe during the show.
“Bally’s Lake Tahoe is committed to the safety and well-being of our team members and guests,” said Dacia. “Regardless of vaccination status, masks are required when actively not eating or drinking.”
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony is an America Hip Hop group that consists of rappers Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone. The group is originally from Cleveland, Ohio, was signed by Ruthless Records in 1993. They have since performed with world-famous acts including Mariah Carey, Twista, and Eazy-E.
The American Music Award and Grammy Award winners will be sharing the stage with Bay Area rapper Too Short, who has made history in West Coast hip hop with his powerful lyrics about promiscuity and street survival.
With 6 platinum and 4 gold certifications, along countless sold out shows and collaborations with legends like Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G., the show will be completed with an appearance by San Francisco artist DJ Shortkut.
For more information about the show and to purchase your tickets, visit ballyslaketahoe.com/entertainment/.
