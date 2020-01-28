Connect for a Cause Charity Mixer raises thousands for Bread & Broth

The Tahoe Chamber raised thousands for Bread & Broth at a mixer.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — More than 120 community members attended the Tahoe Chamber’s Connect for a Cause Charity Mixer on Jan. 23 to raise money and food for the local non-profit Bread & Broth.

Thanks to the generosity of this year’s attendees, the event raised nearly $3,000 in cash and $2,800 in donated food for the B&B 4 Kids meal program, which is significantly higher than previous years. These donations will assist in providing weekend food bags to over 170 underprivileged students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino was the perfect backdrop for the vibrant mixer, and we would like to thank them for accommodating the event and providing a generous spread from all five of their restaurants,” said a chamber spokesperson in a press release. “We would also like to thank Lauren Lindley Photography for providing a mobile photo booth that allowed guests to try on costumes and capture fun photos throughout the evening.

To learn more about Bread & Broth, visit http://breadandbroth.org/.