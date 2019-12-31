Dauscher family shares holiday spirit, funds Bread & Broth Monday dinner

The Dauscher family includes (from left) Ali Dauscher, Andy Dauscher, Carleigh Dauscher and Ellen Dauscher.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Andy and Ellen Dauscher, and their daughters Ali and Carleigh, shared the blessings of the holiday season on Dec. 23 with the dinner guests attending Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal dinner.

Thanks to their Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorship, the Dauscher Family funded B&B’s meal, and as a family, volunteered at the dinner to spread the holiday spirit and share the blessing of a holiday meal.

“What a wonderful way to start Christmas week,” shared Ellen Dauscher with Bread & Broth. “We love helping our community members who are hungry. Thank you, Bread & Broth for letting us join you.”

The Dauschers greeted dinner guests and dished out heaping servings of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, broccoli and green salad prepared by B&B’s volunteer cooks.

In addition to Bread & Broth’s meal on Monday evening, the community also enjoyed a Christmas dinner at Grace Hall on Dec. 25 prepared and served by St. Theresa Church parish members. Then as a follow up to the Christmas dinner, community members could return on Friday for B&B’s Second Serving meal.

Thanks to the Dauscher family, food insecure members of our community could experience the caring and kindness that the holidays bring and enjoy a Christmas week that didn’t include hunger.

For more information on B&B’s AAD sponsorships, donating, volunteering, or meal service information visit http://www.breadandbroth.org or call 530-542-2876.