EAT This Week: The Getaway Café’s Coconut-Crusted French Toast

Getaway Café’s Coconut-Crusted French Toast tastes as good as it looks. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune



Coconut fans rejoice. Non-coconut fans, there’s bananas! If you’re in the middle, just sit back and enjoy the ride.

I guess when you’re talking about a French Toast dish you might as well start with the toast. Here, thick slices of Truckee sourdough are given the standardized egg wash and lightly griddled treatment. But once those shenanigans start, they just keep on coming.

Freshly sliced bananas are added to the fray and then topped with a coconut cream syrup (more on that in a second) and shredded coconut. If it sounds decadent, your sense of perception is on point.

I have to point out the syrup. It’s not just the star of the dish, but the superstar (said with a full Mary Catherine Gallagher split lunge). According to the owner, the syrup was inspired from Hawaii and she’s not about to give us any hints as to its secrets. Put it this way: if it was jarred and sold in supermarkets it would be just like toilet paper at the start of the pandemic: gone.

While this dish does have its fair share of coconut, it doesn’t go over the edge and stays fairly light — even with the richness of the syrup. The bananas add a different kind of sweet that compliments the coconut and syrup.

The textures in the dish pop like balloons at a birthday party. There’s a light crisp with the coconut and a subtle tug from the outside of the sourdough. Mix that with the creaminess of the banana and smooth syrup and it all plays out like a Disney movie on your taste buds.

This dish has been on menu for 15 years, so you know it’s doing something right — and that something is definitely worth driving out to Meyers for. You may want to order two — one for today and one for tomorrow morning, because you’ll wake up wanting it again.

The Getaway Café is located at 3140 U.S. Highway 50 in Meyers, Calif. For menu and additional information visit them online at tahoegetawaycafe.com or reach them by phone at 530-577-5132.