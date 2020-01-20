Flurries possible today, weaker storm Tuesday bringing snow and strong winds to Lake Tahoe

Powder skiing this past weekend at Diamond Peak.

A weak storm is expected to hit Lake Tahoe early this week that will affect travel over mountain passes, but not add too much snow at lake level.

The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting a small chance for snow showers on Martin Luther King Jr. day before the activity picks up on Tuesday where up to 5 inches are expected on Northern Sierra passes, including Donner, Echo and Carson. One to two inches are expected for the Mount Rose area.

Accumulations at lake level look to be generally less than an inch, according to the NWS.

The storm is expected to hit the basin around 8-10 a.m. Tuesday morning with the best potential for precipitation in the afternoon to early evening.

Strong winds will accompany the light snow Tuesday with gusts up to 45 mph.

The winds will result in hazardous boating conditions and possible travel restrictions for high profile vehicles where cross winds can be dangerous.

Staying off the lake is recommended and allow for extra time if traveling over the passes.

The rest of the week will be partly to mostly sunny until late Friday, early Saturday when a storm looks to be materializing.

NWS forecasts rain and snow are likely next weekend.