Healthy Tahoe: Guys, March is primetime for a vasectomy

Hey men, ready to take one for the team? March could be a good time to make the cut — that is, get a vasectomy.

In a trend that is growing across the country, Barton Urology is now offering men the ability to schedule vasectomies here at Lake Tahoe this March so they can recover while watching the National Collegiate Athletic Association basketball tournament.

The increase in men nationwide getting vasectomies during March started several years ago. The timing provides the perfect opportunity to recover from the procedure while watching basketball on the couch.

This year, the 64-team tournament play starts first-round games on Thursday and Friday, March 19 and 20, and the “Sweet Sixteen” rounds start the following week, March 26 and 27.

More than 500,000 men get vasectomies nationwide each year, and the procedure is usually covered by insurance.

It has become a minimally invasive, out-patient procedure; just 15 to 20 minutes, followed by 36 to 48 hours of icing the affected area with minimal movement.

After 48 hours, men usually get the “all clear” and can return to work.

Over the past few years, the number of vasectomies conducted in March has marked this month as primetime, with an opportunity to take it easy and rest on the couch while watching the NCAA tournament unfold. Doctors’ orders with vasectomies are clear: no housework allowed.

