Hard Rock Hotel and Casino celebrates 7 years of success in the basin

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Seven years ago, the Casino Corridor in South Lake Tahoe welcomed the addition of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Now, staff and guests are excited to celebrate seven successful years in the basin.

“We are excited to be able to celebrate our 7th anniversary,” said Hard Rock representative Terri Maruca. “The past two years have brought plenty of challenges in which this team has had to overcome. Whether it be COVID or fires, we have worked very hard to ensure our guests and our teams have had a safe, fun, and responsible environment to enjoy. There is no better reason to celebrate than that itself.”

To celebrate seven years in Lake Tahoe, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will be putting a champagne and cake celebration on the Casino Floor.

Hard Rock

To celebrate, Hard Rock will be holding a grand celebration in the center of the Casino Floor from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28 with cake and champagne, along with a DJ and ice sculpture. Additionally, there will be a 7th Anniversary Slot Tournament from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. Early registration is from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, and late registration is from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan 29, or until the tournament is full. All participants will have a chance to win their share of $20,000 cash and free slot play.

“Guests would have received a free entry based on their level of play to participate in their chance to win,” said Maruca. “We will be accepting a limited number of buy-in entries into the slot tournament.”

Buy-in is at $100 until all positions are filled.

The festivities on the floor are open to all, and will include sweetly decorated treats.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

The event is free to the public, but guests must be 21 or older to enjoy the celebration on the Casino Floor. You do not need to be a hotel guest to attend this event.

Additionally, guests who earn 200 base points within the promotional earning period will receive a custom Hard Rock Lake Tahoe anniversary t-shirt while supplies last.

For more information about the celebration event, visit hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com .