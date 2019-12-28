Haven leads South Tahoe girls past Dayton

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe sophomore Alexi Haven scored a career-high 18 points and hauled in nine rebounds Friday, Dec. 20, to lead the Lady Vikings past Dayton 37-20 at Lake Tahoe.

Haven in five games this year has scored in double-digits four times including twice scoring 10 points and once netting 11.

The Vikings led 8-3 after the first period, 24-11 at halftime and 26-11 going into the final period after shutting out the Dust Devils coming out of halftime.

Also for South Tahoe (3-2, 2-2 Northern League), Giovana De Loia scored five points and made five steals, Ruby Neiger scored four points and hauled in six boards and Phoebe Barkann brought down eight rebounds.

The Vikings are playing in the Varsity Elite Tournament Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 26-28, at McQueen High School in Reno.