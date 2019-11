It was still snowing Friday morning when Kirkwood opened for the season.

Provided / Kirkwood Mountain Resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Kirkwood Mountain Resort celebrated its opening Friday morning with waist deep powder in places, according to a resort spokesperson.

The resort received 7 inches in the last 24 hours and 29 inches in the last two days and a lot more is expected this weekend.

The National Weather Service is reporting that Lake Tahoe may receive up to 4 feet of snow above 7,000 feet Saturday night into Sunday.