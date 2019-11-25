Lady Coyotes soccer dominates playoff opener, hosts San Francisco at noon Tuesday in quarterfinals

Angie Hurtado competes Saturday against West Valley.

Diane Lewis / LTCC

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Community College women’s soccer team blasted through the first round of the playoffs this past weekend and host a quarterfinal clash Tuesday ahead of a snowstorm headed to Lake Tahoe.

The top seeded Lady Coyotes blanked No. 18 West Valley 4-0 in the first round of the California Community College Athletic Association Northern California Regional tournament and will host No. 8 San Francisco at noon Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The storm is expected to hit around 4 p.m., a couple hours after the game should be over.

The Lady Coyotes had four players score first-half goals Saturday in the first round thumping.

Melanie Ara and Angie Hurtado each had goals and assists, Lauren Wolcott and Jenny Camacho added goals and Xiana Pang Abas had an assist.

LTCC led 4-0 at halftime and cruised the rest of the way.

Ara and Camacho both were not playing for the Coyotes when the teams met Sept. 8 in the Bay Area and LTCC won 2-0.

“Since we last played them, Melanie and Jenny have re-joined our team and bring an extra level of quality, maturity and athleticism,” said Coyotes head coach Jeremy Evans. “Both are dynamic players, and we saw that with Camacho’s goal the other day and Melanie’s performance.”

Evans is hoping he sees his team put together a full game. He said that will be key if his team is going to reach the state championship game like last year.

“San Francisco is always a well-coached and talented team and they will pose a great challenge for us,” Evans said. “If we don’t come out ready to play we will run into problems against them. Our biggest concern at the moment is learning how to play with a positive attitude, high energy and maximum effort for 90 minutes. Not just one of those three or two of those three, but all three the entire time. We are brilliant and nearly impossible to deal with when that’s happening, and I think West Valley experienced that in the first half on Saturday. But unfortunately, we haven’t been able to sustain that for an entire game. If we want to make another deep postseason run, those things are prerequisites for every match from here on out.”