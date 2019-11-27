Lady Coyotes survive vs. San Francisco, advance to Norcal soccer semifinals

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Survive and advance.

That was the name of the game for the top-ranked Lake Tahoe Community College Lady Coyotes soccer team Tuesday afternoon as they defeated No. 8 San Francisco 1-0 in the California Community College Athletic Association Norcal Regionals.

Conditions were tough for both teams. It was cold and windy in the first half and then started to snow in the second.

Most of the girls wore their normal uniforms, athletic t-shirt and shorts. Goosebumps and shivering affected most of the women on the bench, and probably some on the pitch.

But all the cold went away for LTCC with about 20 minutes left in the game when Alexandra Trinidad booted a hard grounder from inside the box and found the bottom left corner of the net for the game winner.

The assist came from Angie Hurtado, who had a couple of near misses herself, including a header that clanged off the crossbar.

The late goal ended a frustrating game for head coach Jeremy Evans. He felt he should’ve had his team better prepared, but was also disappointed with the effort and gave credit to the Coyotes opponent for making it tough.

“It was not our best effort,” Evans told the Tribune. “Some of that had to with tough conditions, but I think more of it had to do with our mentality and obviously San Francisco. They made it hard on us and came out with a clear game plan, and we simply couldn’t adjust in the moment. We didn’t commit to playing wide, we allowed ourselves to get pushed around, and I can honestly say the halftime speech was quite animated and not pleasant and very vocal. I thought we responded well in the second half.”

The Lady Coyotes played more aggressive and the goal that finally happened felt like it was coming for awhile. But the Coyotes after playing downhill for most of the last 45 minutes had to hang on at the end.

“The goal was definitely a collective sigh of relief, but then we didn’t close the game out as well as we should,” EVans said. “Our team wasn’t on the same page all game, and undoubtedly that’s my fault as the coach. My team wasn’t ready to play from the first minute, so things will improve there by the next round.”

In the next round, the semifinals, the Coyotes will face No. 4 Sierra on Saturday in South Lake Tahoe, weather permitting. The game time is to be announced.

But if an expected incoming storm makes the home field unplayable, the game will be moved to Cosumnes River College and kickoff will be at 4 p.m.

The winner advances to the state tournament where four teams will battle for supremacy on Friday and Sunday, Dec. 6-8.