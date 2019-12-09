MontBleu donates money, volunteers, sponsors Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa hosted Bread & Broth's Monday Meal on Dec. 2.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Hosting their second Adopt A Day of Nourishment this year, MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa was the sponsor for Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal on Dec. 2.

“It was a pleasure once again to lend a hand for such an important cause for our community,” said Michael Carney, of MontBleu.

Carney, along with MontBleu sponsor team members Mindy Bobadilla and Olimpia Nantz, volunteered three hours of their time to help the B&B volunteers with their sponsorship dinner.

In addition to donating $300 to help cover the costs of the meal, the AAD sponsor can send up to five crew members to help serve and assist at their sponsorship community meal which can feed anywhere from 65 to over 100 grateful dinner guests.

Often these meals are the only hot meal that a dinner guest might enjoy during the week and the meal also provides them with the opportunity to take home dinner leftovers and a grocery bag of staples for the week ahead.

“B&B appreciates the support that we receive from MontBleu throughout the year and the hard work and selfless service that Michael, Mindy and Olimpia gave at MontBleu’s sponsorship dinner,” said a Bread & Broth spokesperson in an email. “Thanks to their generosity, B&B was able to address a need, that we have hungry people in our community.”For more information on B&B’s AAD sponsorships, donating, volunteering, or meal service, visit http://www.breadandbroth.org.