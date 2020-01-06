Prosperity Center, other agencies, to host affordable housing meetings on Tuesday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — The Tahoe Prosperity Center and regional partners are hosting a meeting this week to discuss affordable housing on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore.

Two Housing Action Plan meetings will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The first will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second is from 5-7 p.m., both at City Hall, 1901 Lisa Maloff Way.

This meeting is to help refine ways to create homes that South Shore residents and employees can afford.

The South Shore Housing Action Plan is a partnership framework with actionable strategies to increase the inventory of local resident housing – dwellings that local residents and employees of the South Shore can afford to purchase or rent.For more information, visit tahoeprosperity.org/housing-study/.