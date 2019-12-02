US 50 open after rockslide near Echo Summit forced closure, delays; Chain controls still in effect (Updated)

6:30 p.m. — Traffic is flowing in both directions on U.S. Highway 50 near Echo Summit Monday night after a rockslide earlier in the day forced a closure.

Caltrans released traffic at about 6 p.m. after holding the westbound flow near the Meyers roundabout.

While the highway is open in both directions, Caltrans cautioned motorists that chain controls are still in effect.

Original post

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A rockslide Monday afternoon near Echo Summit is slowing traffic.

The rockslide occurred on U.S. Highway 50 at 1:30 p.m. and is blocking the westbound traffic lane.

No cars were damaged and no people were injured when the slide occurred.

There is one-way traffic in effect while Caltrans District 3 maintenance crew work to clean up the mess.

According to Caltrans District 3 spokesperson Steve Nelson, the maintenance crew is hoping to have both lanes open by around 5 p.m. but it could be later.

For updates, visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-3.