Sierra-at-Tahoe to open Saturday following big snow dump at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After receiving 2 feet of snow in the last two days, Sierra-at-Tahoe will begin spinning lifts Saturday morning.

The big snow dump, combined with the resort’s snowmaking led to the decision Wednesday evening in opening for the 2019-20 season.

Conditions permitting, starting at 8:30 a.m. Sierra plans to run Easy Rider Express, Rock Garden Chair and two surface lifts, with access to two runs and one terrain park.

“It truly looks like winter on the mountain right now, and we can’t wait to kick off the season with our Sierra Family this Saturday,” said General Manager John Rice. “More snow is forecasted to fall throughout the week and into the weekend. Our team will continue to assess conditions to see what terrain we can offer our guests.”

Sierra-at-Tahoe will be offering a fun-filled schedule for opening day, including free coffee from Black Cabin Coffee, a limited edition 2019 Opening Day Sticker and a reusable Sierra-at-Tahoe straw for the first 100 guests in line.

This will be followed by a complimentary beer toast led by Rice, at noon. Both adult and children’s ski and ride school lessons, day care and bites and drinks will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit http://www.sierraattahoe.com/event/201920-opening-day.