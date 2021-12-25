South Lake local opens new champagne and chocolate shop
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The brand new dessert, wine, coffee, and gift shop store Champagne & Chocolate Co. has just opened in South Lake Tahoe, bringing locals and visitors together for high quality chocolate and one-of-a-kind champagne.
New owner Cesar Fausto is excited to be opening the exciting new business in his hometown.
“I’m looking for the best of the best,” said Fausto. “We’re not bringing in random product. I’m looking for the freshest, highest quality, stuff you cannot find at a grocery store or anywhere else. I think that’s really going to set us apart from your standard companies.”
Fausto bought the store earlier this year, which was formerly known as Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.
“We talked to the owners, they were ready to take off and do a new adventure,” said Fausto. “So it kind of just fell into my lap.”
This is Fausto’s first business, and so far, although the day-to-day of a new business owner can be overwhelming at times, Fausto feels more ready than ever to open.
“I feel very blessed, because you don’t appreciate [Lake Tahoe] and you don’t really realize what we have until you get a little older,” said Fausto. “But when you realize the setting, the views, what the lake has to offer, you can just embrace everything and how lucky you are.”
The chocolate from Champagne & Chocolate Co. are sourced from a local company, Nugget Chocolate Factory. The chocolate will be made fresh and without any preservatives.
“Everything is just beyond fresh,” said Fausto.
Additionally, the store will be offering tastings with chocolate pairings for guests to really explore the different flavors of champagnes, wines, and chocolates. Fausto is also planning on adding a year-round outdoor patio with fire pits, along with small plates and small bites where guests can sit down and unwind after a long day.
The shop is located in Heavenly Village and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m..
For more information, contact sltchampagnechocolate@gmail.com and follow the shop on Instagram @champagnechoco for updates, giveaways, and more.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
South Lake local opens new champagne and chocolate shop
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The brand new dessert, wine, coffee, and gift shop store Champagne & Chocolate Co. has just opened in South Lake Tahoe, bringing locals and visitors together for high quality chocolate…