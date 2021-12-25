South Lake local opens new champagne and chocolate shop





SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The brand new dessert, wine, coffee, and gift shop store Champagne & Chocolate Co. has just opened in South Lake Tahoe, bringing locals and visitors together for high quality chocolate and one-of-a-kind champagne.

New owner Cesar Fausto is excited to be opening the exciting new business in his hometown.

“I’m looking for the best of the best,” said Fausto. “We’re not bringing in random product. I’m looking for the freshest, highest quality, stuff you cannot find at a grocery store or anywhere else. I think that’s really going to set us apart from your standard companies.”

Photo Provided by Regina Flores

Fausto bought the store earlier this year, which was formerly known as Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

“We talked to the owners, they were ready to take off and do a new adventure,” said Fausto. “So it kind of just fell into my lap.”

This is Fausto’s first business, and so far, although the day-to-day of a new business owner can be overwhelming at times, Fausto feels more ready than ever to open.

Photo provided by Regina Flores

“I feel very blessed, because you don’t appreciate [Lake Tahoe] and you don’t really realize what we have until you get a little older,” said Fausto. “But when you realize the setting, the views, what the lake has to offer, you can just embrace everything and how lucky you are.”

The chocolate from Champagne & Chocolate Co. are sourced from a local company, Nugget Chocolate Factory. The chocolate will be made fresh and without any preservatives.

“Everything is just beyond fresh,” said Fausto.

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.. The website will be up soon.

Photo provided by Regina Flores

Additionally, the store will be offering tastings with chocolate pairings for guests to really explore the different flavors of champagnes, wines, and chocolates. Fausto is also planning on adding a year-round outdoor patio with fire pits, along with small plates and small bites where guests can sit down and unwind after a long day.

For more information, contact sltchampagnechocolate@gmail.com and follow the shop on Instagram @champagnechoco for updates, giveaways, and more.