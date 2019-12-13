South Lake Tahoe Cancer League hosts See’s candy sales in December

South Lake Tahoe Cancer League members in 2016 display the holiday- wrapped See's candy available at the league's candy store.

Tribune file photo

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe Cancer League’s annual See’s Candies Sale fundraiser is being held this year at the American Legion building from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. over the next three weekends.

The American Legion is located on U.S. Highway 50 at Young Street.

The dates of the sales are Dec. 13, 14, 15, 21 and 22.

All profits stay in the community and are used to help local cancer patients with rides to appointments and grants to qualified patients.

Membership applications and information about the cancer league will be available from volunteers.