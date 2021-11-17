South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena preps for holidays, expands public skating

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Wintertime and the holiday season are quickly taking over the basin, and the South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena is ready to welcome guests to their very own winter wonderland.

Ice arena personnel this week began creating a winter Festival of Lights. Not only will the arena be decorated with festive lights, but there will be open public skate times every day for family and friends starting Friday, Nov. 19.

Two public skate times will be available. Session 1 will be from noon to 3 p.m.and session 2 is from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. On Friday, public skate is from noon to 4:30 p.m.

“I think skating is great,” said the arena’s general manager, Michael Lewis. “It’s laughter, it’s bringing friends together, but also having people come into the building and giving them a safe place to have the kids there and have the community feel.”

After taking over operations last August, Lewis began to transition the rink into a community hub for family and friends.

“It can be a situation where, especially in the winter months, that could reunite some friends together as opposed to sitting in the house and having the snow come down and be away from each other,” Lewis said.

Along with the Festival of Lights, Lewis said the rink will be decorated for the holidays, and this year they will host a skate and movie night, where guests can view a Christmas movie while skating, with hot chocolates and snacks available.

For general skating, the cost of a three hour skate and rental is $17 for adults, and for children ages six and under, it’s $8. There is a discount at $15 for those who bring their own skates. Children under 3 years old skate free with a family member.

Lewis said he feels now is the best time for the rink to become a pillar in the community after the town has suffered through COVID and a vicious fire season.

“It’s been a long road for the locals,” said Lewis. “COVID, an evacuation and a fire. I think more smiles can help.”

Lewis said there will be more surprises in store for the season.

For more information, visit: http://www.tahoearena.co/ .