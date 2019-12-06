Zephyr Cove Ski Club signups Saturday, Tuesday at Kahle center

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The Zephyr Cove Ski Club is accepting signups this weekend and early next week for the 2019-20 season.

Registration is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7, and also from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Kahle Community Center in Stateline.

Participants must be 5 years old by Jan. 1 and must be present at registration.

There are six Saturday clinics this year from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 25, Feb. 1, Feb. 8, Feb. 22, Feb. 29 and March 7.

There are four options with varying costs from pay as you go to paying for all clinics and lift tickets in advance at $350 for ages 5-12 and $410 for ages 13-18.

Zephyr Cove Ski Club is a non-profit organization of parent volunteers who enjoy working with youth in the community to help them learn how to ski and snowboard.

The club’s purpose is to help families in Lake Tahoe and the Carson Valley by providing an affordable skiing/riding experience, using Heavenly Mountain Resort’s professional instructors, creating economic opportunity for local businesses, providing a social and physical environment for children of all ages that is safely controlled by chaperones with decades of experience.

The Zephyr Cove Ski Club works with the Douglas County Parks and Recreation, Douglas County School District, Board Of Commissioners, Vail Resorts.

For more information, call Sally O’Brien at 775-720-8601 or visit http://www.zephyrcoveskiclub.com.