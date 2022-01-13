Tahoe Action; Burlesque shows return to South Shore, Matt Denson at CBC

Rock Hard Burlesque Returns to Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

The Rock Hard Burlesque shows will return to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays starting this Friday, Jan 14 through April 2.

Dreu Murin Productions is bringing back the classic show and this time it’s hotter than ever. The mix of erotic and seductive dancers, classic and modern rock and roll songs, and aerialists will have guests on the edge of their seats throughout the night.

Tickets for VIP front row couch seating costs $40 (plus taxes/fees), with $30 general admission seating.

The 21+ show will be held in the Vinyl Room inside the Hard Rock, and more information can be found at showtix.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=215 .

Tainted Love – The Best of the 80’s Live at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe is excited to invite guests to relieve the very best of the 80’s at Tainted Love at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15. The 21+ show will see a San Francisco original 80’s tribute band, delivering phenomenal songs and iconic video projections. Guests will be free to dance the night away and remember relive the rocking era in Harrah’s South Shore Room.

Tickets start at $27.06 (plus taxes/fees) and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.

For more information about the show, visit caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows/calendar .

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe “Tour 65” with The Mattson 2

Karl Denson will be in the Crown Room at the Crystal Bay Club this weekend.

Provided by Karl Denson

Join singer and saxophonist Karl Denson at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 with The Mattson 2 at the Crystal Bay Club and Casino for a night you won’t forget.

The 21+ show tickets start at $30 (plus taxes/fees) and can be purchased online.

The “Tour 65” will come to the Crown Room with The Mattson 2 not only to share the sweet beat of music, but spread an embracing energy with the crowd.

For more information, visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe presents A Diesel Insane, The Music of David Bowie with The Mattson 2

The Mattson 2 will be joining Denson this weekend. The duo, originally from California, are twins with a passion for Jazz music.

Provided by The Mattson 2

David Bowie fans can share their love for his greatest hits with Karl Denson at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16 for $30 (plus taxes/fees). The show will be put on with The Mattson 2 at the Crystal Bay Club and Casino in the Crown Room for those 21 and over. The show will be a tribute to the iconic David Bowie.

For more information, visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

UC Davis Tahoe Science Lecture Series

UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center will be holding a presentation about the effects of wildifre on soil and water resources.

UC Davis TERC

Join the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center at noon on Thursday, Jan. 20 to learn about the effects of wildfire on soil and water resources. UC Davis Soil Biogeochemist Randy Dahlgren will be discussing what his research team has examined in terms of the aftermath of several wildfires in the Northern California area, including the 2007 Angora Fire in South Lake Tahoe and the 2021 Rim Fire near Yosemite.

The free webinar can be signed up for here: tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events .