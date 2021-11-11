Tahoe Action: Comedy at Stateline Brewery; Concerts at Crystal Bay Casino

Pop Up Comedy Show at Stateline Brewery

Don’t miss local comedian Dave Mancarelli and Los Angeles comedian Dejan Tyler when they take the stage at Stateline Brewery at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov 11. Tickets, which are limited, start at $18.

Mancarelli has been doing stand-up comedy for over 20 years, and has written for “Reno Tahoe Tonight Magazine.” Tyler’s debut comedy album Get Rich or Diabetes gives a snapshot into real life and real people with ridiculous scenarios. Together, the two will deliver a night no one wants to miss.

To get tickets and learn more about the event:

omnitahoe.com/event-details/comedy-show-nov-11th-at-stateline-brewery





BoomBox Featuring BackBeat Brass & Special Guest Ramona Wouters at the Crystal Bay Club

This Thursday, Nov 11, Boombox featuring BackBeat Brass and special guest Ramona Wouters will be performing at the Crystal Bay Club and Casino Crown Room at 9 p.m. The 21-plus show costs $25 for tickets in advance, and $30 on the day of the show.

BoomBox’s show will feature a little bit of everything, with blues, funk, rock and even soul in an electrifying performance that everyone is bound to enjoy.

For more information, visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

The Movement with DENM and Vana Liya at the Crystal Bay Club

The Movement with DNM and Vana Liya will be performing at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov 13, at the Crystal Bay Club and Casino Crown Room. The 21-plus show costs $20 when purchased online, and $25 the day of the show.

The Movement’s tour brought them to the basin to wow the crowd with their alternative-reggae style music inspired by greats such as Sublime, 311, and Slightly Stoopid.

For more information, visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

Greensky Bluegrass with Special Guest Holly Bowling at the Crystal Bay Club

Greenksky Bluegrass with special guest Holly Bowling are performing at the Crystal Bay Club and Casino Crown Room at 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov 14. Tickets for the 21-plus show cost $35 before taxes and fees, and can be purchased online on Ticketmaster.

Greensky Bluegrass, who just released their newest single “Grow Together”, has been performing together for over 18 years, embodying not only their hit music but their commitment to their fans and brotherhood.

For more information, visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .