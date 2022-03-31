Tahoe Action: Live music, animal rescue fundraiser, ski for free at DP, Candlebox all on tap

Unbirthday Celebration at Diamond Peak

Diamond Peak Ski Resort staff know that birthdays only come around once a year, and are inviting everyone who has a birthday that falls outside of the ski season to ride for free starting at 9 a.m. Friday, April 1.

To participate, all riders should bring a valid ID to the ticket window to receive their free lift ticket. For children, bring a photocopy or photo of a birth certificate.

For more information, visit diamondpeak.com/events/details/unbirthday-celebration .

Live Music at Glasses Wine Bar – Tom Barker

Tom Barker will be performing 80’s music at Glasses Wine Bar this Saturday, April 2.

Tom Barker

Support local artists and businesses on the North Shore this weekend at Glasses Wine Bar in Incline Village with live music at 7:30 p.m. from Tom Barker on Saturday, April 2.

Recommendations for the show are strongly recommended, and the cost to listen is $10 or a glass of wine.

Barker will be performing 80’s music for the 21-plus audience.

For more information, visit glasseswinebar.com/events .

Candlebox Wolves Tour at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Candlebox will be returning to Harrah’s Lake Tahoe after postponing their show in December last year.

Candlebox

After being postponed in December 2021, Candlebox is back at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. this Saturday, April 2.

Tickets purchased for the original show will still be honored, and tickets are still available on ticketmaster.com starting at $50 (plus taxes/fees).

The show, which will be in the South Shore Room, will feature the band’s songs from their newest album, Wolves, and will be introduced by Black Sunshine.

The show is open to anyone ages six or older.

For more information, visit caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Wylie Animal Rescue Foundation Fundraiser at Glasses Wine Bar

Glasses Wine Bar in Incline Village will be hosting a fundraiser for the Wylie Animal Rescue Foundation. The painting and sipping party will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 3 for $75, with proceeds going to the rescue foundation.

Participants will be led by Teddy Swecker to paint a 11×14 nature painting with acrylic paint while enjoying free appetizers. Drinks will be available for purchase during the session. Supplies are included with purchase of a ticket.

Space is limited, so those who want to sign up should contact WARF at 775-846-3773 or head over to Glasses to sign up.

For more information, visit glasseswinebar.com/events .

Banff Mountain Film Festival at Bally’s

Ignite your passion for adventure, action, and travel on the south shore at the Banff Mountain Film Festival at Bally’s Lake Tahoe in starting at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9.

Join friends and family at on of the largest mountain film festivals in the world. Tickets on ticketmaster.com start at $17 (plus taxes/fees), and seating is first come first serve. Children under 10 years old are admitted for free, and minors must be accompanied by an adult ages 21 or older.

Through the big screen this year, experience the thrill of adventure sports we know and love like climbing, kayaking, alpine skiing, and mountain expeditions that will take viewers all over the world.

To reserve your tickets and learn more, visit http://www.banff.be .

Live Music at Glasses Wine Bar

Andre Chevalier will be performing for the second time at Glasses Wine Bar on Saturday, April 9.

Andre Chevalier

Support local north shore businesses and artists next weekend at Glasses Wine Bar in Incline Village at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 to watch local artist Andre Chevalier perform.

For $10 or one glass of wine, join community members for Chevalier’s second performance, with covers of songs by favorites like Neil Young, Bob Marley, Grateful Dead and more.

This is a 21-plus event.

For more information, visit glasseswinebar.com/events .

Wylder Hotel continues Eastern Sierra History series

Wylder Hotel Hope Valley continues its Eastern Sierra History Series with a living history presentation of, “Snowshoe Thompson-Mailman of the Sierra,” starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 2.

Thompson carried 80 lb. sacks of mail across the Sierra Nevada mountains during winter snows for 20 years. Thompson was a larger than life character, saving numerous lives, serving his community unwaveringly and devoted his life to the betterment of all.

The 50 minute program is free and open to the public, and will be inside the heated tent. Wylders is located on California Hwy 88, 1 mile east of the junction of Hwy 88 & 89 in Hope Valley. Call 760 920-8061 for more information.