Tahoe Adventure Film Festival at Bally’s for 20th anniversary

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Adventure Film Festival is coming back to Bally’s Resort and Casino in South Lake Tahoe for a legendary night that community members will not forget. “It’s a collection of action, adventure, and sports films and profiles of characters in sports,” said Tahoe TV Host and the event’s organizer, Todd Offenbacher.

The doors to Bally’s showroom will open for guests at 7 p.m., with a photo gallery and entertainment ready for guests looking for their seats.

The electrifying night will begin with entertainment and music, along with fun giveaways.

“Our festival is really unique,” said Offenbacher. “When the doors open, there’s photography from Grant Gunderson and there’s dancers and entertainment in there. There’s music, and tons of giveaways.”

“It’s just really a fun event for our community. It started out being more about the action-adventure sports, but it’s morphed into something more of now being more about that connection to friends, family community, and this very unique mountain lifestyle that we all experienced living here or visiting here.”

Offenbacher is even more excited to connect to his community through the the world premier of Crux, a film about Offenbacher’s past in climbing.

In a film that follows his family over the course of two years, viewers will get to experience not only the history of Offenbacher’s solo experience climbing, but how the passion translates over to his family, specifically his daughter.

“Sharing climbing and mountain sports with my daughter, it’s a really cool kid of daddy-daughter connection,” said Offenbacher. “We see this through risk tolerance and mountain lessons and all that sort of stuff. It’s very interesting.”

The longest film of the night comes in at 28 minutes, with many of the films offering a short but impactful look into the adventure-sports world.

The event is sells out every year, but tickets are still available on ticketmaster.com.

Tickets for the event are still available on Bally’s website, but Offenbacher suggests going to the venue ahead of time to pick up tickets at the box office to avoid long lines the day of the event.

Offenbacher said the twentieth anniversary event is important for the community after a year of tragedy among the South Lake community.

“Having been through the last year,” said Offenbacher, “with the evacuation, the Caldor Fire, we’re going to have the Lake Valley [Fire Protection District]. They have an antique fire truck that’s going to be on stage.

“We want to definitely recognize all of the first responders protected our community while also recognizing the homes that did burn, and know that while we’re celebrating our community, also in our same county, we lost a lot of homes…. So between the pandemic, the smoke, the fire and then this last snow event, I think it’s going to be a really good release for our community.”

Tickets for the all ages event start at $33 (plus taxes/fees) and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com. Those in attendance will see the coveted Golden Camelot Award given out. Past recipients include Tommy Cadwell, Jamie Anderson, Robb Gaffney, and Chris Davenport.

The Golden Camelot Award is given out every year to a different person who is influential in the community. The award has evolved over time, having started as something based solely around sports, and has since expanded.

“It’s an award for someone that is extraordinary in the community and beyond the community.”

The recipient of this years award is still being kept under wraps, so to find out who wins, you have to be there.

Offenbacher is looking forward to welcoming all to this event that he’s been working on for twenty years now.

The event will not be one to miss, inviting everyone in the community to find something they will love.

“I came up with it that long ago and have continued to work on it every single year, except last year we had to skip,” said Offenbacher, “so that what makes this year really exciting.”

For more information about Tahoe Adventure Film Fest, visit laketahoefilmfestival.com .