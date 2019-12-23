Healthy Tahoe: The Lake Tahoe lifestyle 7-day workout

Adam Spindler

Hello Tahoe. Summer is well behind us and the masses are returning to the gym.

In case you haven’t read any of my past articles, I am Dr. Adam Spindler. I’m the “Sports Chiropractor” with the office that’s really a gym, inside of a gym.

My patients understand that regular exercise is key if you really want to recover from injury. They also understand that regular moderate to intense exercise is necessary to maintain your optimal levels of physical and emotional well being.

As a chiropractor and a strength coach my philosophy is this: “Chiropractic helps you heal good and Exercise makes you feel good.”

Getting back into the gym and figuring out your training routine and training schedule can be daunting. It used to be simple … free weights, machines and aerobics. Now there are so many choices available in the gym, on DVD or online. It’s hard to know where to begin. Let me help you.

Life in Tahoe is different than most places. The Tahoe lifestyle can be physically demanding. Our bodies need to be prepared for biking, skiing, hiking, climbing, swimming, shoveling Sierra cement, paddle boarding, kayaking and whatever else.

We live in a place where it’s not a stretch to ski in the morning and paddleboard in the afternoon. This is our life here and we need a workout routine that helps us to perform better and feel great for years to come.

To meet the physical demands of the Tahoe lifestyle, your routine needs the following training elements: strength, endurance, power, lateral movement, agility and dynamic flexibility.

The following seven-day training routine addresses all of the above. The exercises listed are general suggestions but can be substituted with other exercises that may be more suitable. On the weight training days, you’ll notice that on most of the exercises I outlined three-to-six sets. If you’re a beginner or just interested in general fitness, stick with three-four sets.

Perform all sets until failure.

Day 1 — This workout is a basic but thorough weight training routine with emphasis on legs, back and biceps. Warm up with five minutes on a stationary bike or elliptical and start each exercise with a light set.

Legs: squats or leg press, dumbbell step-ups or lunge walks, single leg deadlifts (with dumbbell or kettlebell) and calf raises. Perform three to six sets each with 10-15 repetitions.

Back: Lat pulldowns, seated cable rows, three to six sets of 10-15 reps.

Biceps: Barbell or dumbbell curls, Reverse grip cambered bar curls, three to six sets of 10-15 reps.

Close this routine with 20-25 minutes of moderate intensity cardio.

Day 2 — Abs, core, mobility and endurance. Attend your favorite yoga class or design a 20-minute dynamic stretching routine followed by 15 minutes of abs and core work. Close this workout with 25-35 minutes of interval training on your favorite cardio machine.

Day 3 — This workout is a basic, but thorough weight training routine, with emphasis on chest, shoulders and triceps. Use the same warmup as Day 1.

Chest: Incline barbell press or incline dumbbell press (20-35 degrees), flat bench dumbbell flyes, three to six sets of 10-15 reps.

Shoulders: standing barbell press or overhead barbell push press, seated arnold press, standing lateral raise, lying dumbbell rear lateral raise, perform three sets of 15-20 reps.

Triceps: cable pushdowns, reverse grip cable pushdowns, perform three sets of 12-20 reps.

Close this routine with 20-25 minutes of moderate intensity cardio.

Day 4 — Attend a functional training class or if you’re knowledgeable enough, set up a 45-60 minute full-body training circuit for yourself which should include suspension training exercises, medicine ball, kettlebell, battle ropes and slam ball.

Close this routine with 15 minutes of abs and core training.

Day 5 — Abs, core, mobility and endurance. Attend your favorite yoga class or design a 20-minute dynamic stretching routine followed by 15 minutes of abs and core work. Close this workout with 25-35 minutes of interval training on your favorite cardio machine.

Day 6 — Attend a functional training class or if you’re knowledgeable enough, set up a 45-60 minute full-body training circuit for yourself which should include suspension training exercises, medicine ball, kettlebell, battle ropes and slam ball.

Day 7 — This day is all about rest and recovery. If you’re body feels up to it you can also choose active rest. Active rest means just having some fun participating in your favorite sport or outdoor activity.

Call me at 530-544-4400 if you have any questions.

Dr. Adam Spindler is a practicing chiropractor with over 18 years of experience specializing in chronic conditions and sports injuries. He has also been a personal trainer and strength coach for over 40 years, with a certification as a strength and conditioning specialist.