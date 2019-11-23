Viking volleyers make strong run to state before falling to eventual champs

Kaitlyn Racca unleashes a serve for the Vikings.

Hans Baumann / AbDiver Photography

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe volleyball made it to the state tournament for the second straight year, but again ran into “Goliath” in the first round.

The Lady Vikings lost 3-0 (25-6, 25-14, 25-17) to eventual champion Boulder City Saturday, Nov. 16, in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A State Volleyball Championships at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas.

Boulder City also ended South Tahoe’s title hopes last season.

“Going to state was a good experience,” said Vikings head coach Kelly Racca. “We knew going against Boulder City was going to be tough. They have three players being recruited by division I colleges. It’s a great program.”

The Vikings played short-handed in the first set due to some players breaking team rules and was not competitive.

With a full squad it was much closer in the second and third sets but not enough to threaten the champs.

The Vikings had 12 total kills against Boulder City led by senior Abriell Bross with five and Jerra McLaughlin added four. Alysse Bross had two blocks, Kaitlyn Racca made 11 digs and Tyler Pevenage had seven assists.

The Vikings finished the season the last two years as the No. 3 team in class 3A according to maxpreps.com.

A third consecutive run to the state tournament next year will have to be accomplished by another coach.

Racca stepped down as coach at the end of the season.

“I’m taking next year off and I’m excited to travel around to watch some of the girls that I’ve coached,” Racca said. “I’ll still be around and coaching club, but not doing the daily grind, I’ll be cherring from the stands. We have a lot of talent coming up so whoever takes over should be in good shape.”

Racca says one of her biggest accomplishments was starting the Serve for a Casue program that has donated about $8,000 back in the community over the last three years. This year the team donated to the suicide prevention network.

“That’s a legacy I’m very proud of,” Racca said.