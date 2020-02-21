25th annual Banked Slalom this weekend at Kirkwood

If you go ... What: Banked Slalom When: 11 a.m., Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22-23 Where: Kirkwood Mountain Resort (1501 Kirkwood Meadows Drive, Kirkwood, Calif.) Tickets: $20 pass holders, JETS and KSEF kids / $40 for no-pass holders, plus lift ticket Info: www.kirkwood.com/explore/banked-slalom or 209-258-6000

The annual Banked Slalom returns this week at Kirkwood Mountain Resort.

The 25th running will begin Saturday for kids and families and finish Sunday with the adults.

The event is weather and snow dependent, but the resort received a good snow layer earlier in the season that has maintained throughout the dry, warm weather.

The slalom course is located in Snow Snake Gully and is a staple event for the mountain and community.

Spectators will need a lift ticket to access the mountain.

Tickets can be purchased from 3-5 p.m. Friday and from 7-8 a.m. Saturday at Red Cliffs ticket shack; From 3-5 p.m. Saturday at the Village Plaza ticket shacks and from 7-8 a.m. Sunday morning at Red Cliffs ticket shack.

The cost is $20 for pass holders.

JETS and KSEF kids and $40 for non-pass holders who will also need a lift ticket.

Each day the event is limited to the first 100 athletes registered.

Participants must show their event ticket to receive a race bib.

Racing starts at 11 a.m. each day and each racer gets one run.

Divisions on Day 1 include 8 and under, 9-12, 13-15, 16-19 and a family category that uses the combined times of a parent and child.

Day 2 divisions include 29 and under, 30-39, 40-49, 50-plus, pro/open class and snowskate. The pro/open class competitors get two runs apiece.