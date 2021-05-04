Adult flag football, softball offered at Zephyr Cove Park

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Douglas County Parks & Recreation Department will be offering adult coed and men’s softball leagues at Zephyr Cove Park.

Leagues start the week of May 17 and the cost is $500 per team for coed Tuesday nights and men’s Thursday nights.

Registration for adult flag football at Zephyr Cove Park will begin May 12 for returning teams and May 19 for all teams. League games will be played on Sundays starting June 13.

The cost of the league is $350 per team with $27 paid to officials at each week’s game. For more information, contact Kahle Community Center at 775-586-7271.