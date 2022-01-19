Anglers’ Report

Hello fellow anglers. Welcome to 2022, and let us hope the snow does not stop coming. We need the snow pack to carry us into summer and fall.

Up on top of the sierras, I have had reports of 150 to 180 inches, while down at the higher lakes such as Caples Lake. They received 90 inches at Kirkwood.

The new year brought us a new normal which is very unsettling. Topaz lake this year only had a handful of boat anglers and a lower number of shore anglers for the 2022 fishing season.

Yes, there will never be another opening day as we remember from years past. When I finally got up to the lake on January 2, there was not a single camper on the east shore. Which could be the result of the excessive storms we had over the last couple weeks. I too am guilty of not going up on the 31 to join in the celebration because of the unknown weather conditions.

But I am here to say, the lake is coming up and the fishing was fair. I fished with Tom Blotter for an afternoon and we caught three nice fat rainbows. The county ramp is open, and the dock is in place for launching. Please note: over the next month or so, they will be alternating launching sides on the ramp. This is to install a wake protection out of floating logs. Which will help us all out when getting off the lake on one of those windy days.





While at Topaz Lake, we had the privilege of talking with a couple members from NDOW. They have set up a boat inspection station to help protect the lake from unwanted mussles. There is no cost to boaters for the inspection. If for whatever reason you need to have your vessel decontaminated, they can do that on the spot. What we all must remember when we get off of any body of water is to Clean-Drain and Dry all compartments that may hold water. Which includes your live well if you are equipped.

TOPAZ LAKE: The water level is coming up slowly. Be careful while boating the lake, there is still some debri on the lake from the intake from the Walker River. The east shore had no snow on its banks. Shore fishing was fair for anglers using powerbait or night crawlers. We talked with a couple boaters that had a few nice rainbows. They were using small flashers and a night crawler. Rapalas have also been productive, I would recommend changing up your color pattern to see which is producing better that day. We like to use blk/gold- blk/silver or a perch pattern. Topaz landing is open for boat launching. Boat rentals are not available at this time, but they do offer mooring at the marina. Reminder, the Topaz Lodge is not holding their annual derby this year. But when you visit the lodge, remind them of how much you enjoyed the derby in past years, and how you would like to see it return.

CAPLES LAKE: The lake has 2-3 feet of snow on top of the ice. There have been a few anglers out ice fishing, but I have not had any reports of how much ice is on it. I will be venturing up next week and will have a better report.

RED LAKE: The lake has a few feet of snow on the ice covered lake. A few anglers have been out, But no reports on how thick the ice is.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: The lake is open to fishing. The paved road can be icy in spots, but with our heat wave coming up it should soon be cleared. The dirt road off of Diamond Valley is a little muddy in areas. The campground area is closed for the 2022 season to be cleaned and cleared from the Tamarack fire and to continue on the new bathroom and shower facilities. For more information stop by the Creekside Inn.

CARSON RIVER EAST FORK CALIFORNIA SIDE: fishing has been slow due to fluctuating flows. Catch and release with artificial lures or flies only with barbless hooks until last Saturday in April. For more information stop by the Carson River Resort.

WALKER RIVER EAST FORK NEVADA SIDE: I have heard some good brown trout action going on. I will be going over to spend a day or so and will have a full report.

I have been in communication with the CDFW in regard to this year’s fishing licence. 2022 license is valid from January 1 until December 31st. Now for the assembly Bill 817 that was passed and signed by the governor. This will take effect in 2023. This will be a 365 day fishing license starting from the day purchased.

Good luck on your next fishing adventure. If you get a photo of your catch, send it to sports@recordcourier.com . Hope to see you on the water soon. Good fishing and tight lines.