Basketball, wrestling seasons canceled

Basketball and wrestling seasons for students in the Truckee-Tahoe area have been lost for the year.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association issued an announcement last week, calling for all regular season schedules to be vacated and post season competition canceled for wrestling and basketball.

The association submitted a pair of proposals on the two sports for review to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office, but each was met with a response that full-contact and close-contact sports wouldn’t be considered until Nevada’s Statewide Pause is lifted. The pause currently is set to be in effect until Feb. 14.

If Nevada’s pause is lifted and restrictions on close-contact and full-contact sports are lifted, the association indicated that practices for wrestling and basketball could potentially begin on Feb. 15, allowing for the five days of required practice to be held. That would pave the way for one day of competition on Feb. 20, the winter season conclusion date.

The end of basketball and wrestling seasons comes to a blow to many of the area’s programs. The Incline Lady Highlanders are the defending state champs while the boys team finished with a tough loss in the state final and the South Tahoe wrestling team had gained momentum, and more athletes, in the past couple of seasons.

The association’s statement also addressed the fall season and football, which also falls under the governor’s no play list. The earliest that football practices could start is Feb. 15, which will then, according to the association, require an adjustment to the start of the season. Cross-country, girls’ golf, soccer, tennis, and volleyball are still slated to have their first practices on Feb. 20, according to the association’s guidelines. For theses sports, the first contests allowed to take place will be March 4.

